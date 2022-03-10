CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. — Rob Gilligan is reportedly moving to Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the hiring of Robert “Rob” Gilligan as its new president and chief executive officer. Cape Girardeau is about seven hours from Emporia, located in southeast Missouri.
According to the release, Gilligan will fill the role previously held by John Mehner who retired at the end of last year after 28 years of service to the Chamber. In this role, Gilligan will serve as the top officer of the organization, responsible for all administrative and management functions while executing the mission of the Chamber.
“I am very excited and honored to join an outstanding team of private and public sector leaders in Cape Girardeau to advance the community and region’s business environment and quality of life," Gilligan said in a written release. "Cape is very well positioned to take advantage of many existing assets and I’m looking forward to getting started."
Gilligan has been the director of Ignite Emporia since 2020 and has served on Emporia City Commission since 2011.
He has worked with the Emporia Chamber of Commerce's five–year community investment effort to spur job growth, workforce readiness, affordable housing and existing business expansion.
“As I have said from the beginning, this is an important role to the area. After an extensive and thorough search process, with the help of Waverly Partners, we are excited to announce Rob Gilligan as the Cape Chamber’s next President and CEO," said Aaron Panton, Regional Bank President of the Bank of Missouri.
Panton headed up a seven-member search committee who worked with national executive search firm Waverly Partners to identify qualified local, regional and national candidates.
"Rob was selected due to his experience, vision for the Chamber going forward, and leadership experience," he said. "We are excited to have Rob join our community and continue to build upon the great foundation our area Chamber has.”
Gilligan brings 20 years of experience to the Cape Chamber role. Prior to his role with the Emporia Area Chamber, he worked in government relations for the Kansas Association of School Boards in Topeka. He has a BFA degree in Communications from Emporia State University and is working toward his MPA degree from the University of Carolina with an expected completion this fall.
Jeff Glenn, Cape Girardeau Chamber’s Board Chair, is thrilled Gilligan has accepted the role.
“In a thorough and deliberate search process that yielded strong candidates, Rob articulated a profound understanding of the need for chambers to evolve to remain relevant and add value to their members and communities," Glenn said.
Search Committee member Angie Umfleet believes Gilligan is ready to lead the organization to even greater heights.
“In our interactions with Rob, he demonstrates a great understanding of the need for growth and change in Chambers of Commerce. Further, he recognizes the value in joining local and regional leaders in enhancing our community and its success.”
Search Committee member Cliff Brooks added, “While Rob has experience working in both local government and a chamber organization in a similar size market to ours, his view of the evolving role of a Chamber of Commerce is complementary with the existing strengths and experiences of the Cape Chamber. Rob’s perspective gives us an opportunity to leverage the strong foundation of the Cape Chamber to continually grow our businesses and our community for the future.”
We have reached out to Gilligan for further comment.
(3) comments
Congratulations, Mayor Gilligan. A well-earned position for you. Best of luck; I know you will serve the Cape Girardeau area as well as you have served your hometown.
Good riddance.
You misspelled "luck," RCR.
