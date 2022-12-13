Representatives from the National Teachers Hall of Fame will visit the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
NTHF director emeritus Carol Strickland broached the idea of connectiong the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, located in Emporia, with the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial in Newtown, Conn.
According to a release from the National Teachers Hall of Fame, the visit will observe the 10th year since the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting by remembering those lost, and secondly, it will unite the two memorials more than a thousand miles apart.
The event is not open to the public and no time has been announced for the placing of the wreath.
According to The National Teachers Hall of Fame, it was after the shooting that the NTHF became fielding phone calls filled “with emphatic pleas to The National Teachers Hall of Fame from members who wanted to do something to honor their six colleagues.”
“At first, the plan was to honor them at induction ceremonies the following June, but that seemed too little and not soon enough,” the release said “But then in January of 2013, in Midland City, Ala., bus driver Chuck Poland was killed while trying to protect the students on his bus from a gunman. Seven educators slain in two months while simply doing the job they loved … working with America’s school children. It was felt that something much more permanent needed to be done to honor these heroic educators.”
Soon, the NTHF began to design, raise the funds, and dedicate a memorial to fallen educators.
“Research began so that others who had fallen in the line of duty, through no fault of their own, through accidents or intentional violence while on duty in their school systems could be honored along with Dawn Hochsprung, Victoria Soto, Lauren Rousseau, Mary Sherlach, Rachel D’Avino, and Anne Marie Murphy,” the release reads. “The intensive research turned up 114 names for the planned memorial, which would consist of a paved patio surrounded by native limestone walls and two six feet by six feet black granite pieces, sculpted as books on which the name, location, and date of loss for each person would be etched in gold lettering.
“The ceremonial groundbreaking occurred in June of 2013, and the completed project was dedicated in June of 2014,” the release continued. “Guests from Newtown helped to unveil the memorial and spoke at the dedication ceremony. Each year in June, the memorial is re-dedicated to add names of educators who have recently been lost or those who were not discovered in the original research.”
According to the Newtown Bee, retired Newtown Public Schools administrator Anthony Salvatore has been impressed with the National Memorial to Fallen Educators and the NTHF.
“They really embraced the memory, particularly of the teachers who were killed,” Salvatore told the Newtown Bee.
Salvatore described the National Memorial to Fallen Educators as large.
“It is very powerful,” said Salvatore.
When the National Memorial to Fallen Educators first opened it had two large tablets, and it now has three. Salvatore said the third tablet was added after the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
People who visit the National Memorial to Fallen Educators can find each other, find support, and “know that the [educators] are not forgotten,” Salvatore said.
According to The National Teachers Hall of Fame there are 179 names on the three granite books. It received Congressional designation in 2018 as a national memorial, and it is the only national memorial in Kansas.
Ahead of the visitors’ arrival in Sandy Hook, Salvatore said he ordered a wreath that will be placed at the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial. Laying the wreath will be done in silence, with quiet reflection that respects the privacy of others while honoring the six professionals whose names are inscribed on both memorials, in Emporia and in Sandy Hook.
The wreath, Salvatore said, will have six large white roses and 20 miniature white carnations to represent those lost 10 years ago in Sandy Hook.
The effort to connect both memorials, Salvatore reflected, is important, because some fear the names of those lost will be forgotten. And efforts like this “keep the names alive. They are more than just statistics.”
According to The National Teachers Hall of Fame, the wreath will also include a plea: “No more names.”
