Emporia State University Theatre will present a new comedy, "Death by Design," as the opening production of its spring season.
Playwright Rob Urbinati is a New York playwright with close ties to the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival and his alma mater, University of Oregon.
The play will run from Feb. 26-29 in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall. The production is under the direction of ESU Theatre's newest faculty member, Jim Harris, who joined the department this fall after several years teaching at a junior college in Arkansas.
Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, "Death by Design" is about Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel, an actress, who flee London after a disastrous opening night. But when various guests arrive unexpectedly — a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer — things begin to go awry. Each guest brings with them a long-held secret. So, when one of the guests is murdered, it's left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid to solve the crime.
The play has been described as a mash-up between British writers Agatha Christie, noted for her mysteries, and the witty playwright and composer, Noel Coward. Settings and characters are reminiscent of their most popular works, "The Mousetrap," "And Then There Were None," "Hay Fever" and "Private Lives."
The cast includes Torin Horvik, Fargo, North Dakota (Brigit); Lucas Coble, Olpe (Jack); Riley Jack Greenwood, Valley Center (Edward Bennett); Mollie McClanahan, Topeka (Sorel Bennett); Jack Jaworski, Shawnee (Walter Pearce); Ben Johnson, Wichita (Eric); Haley Wells, Wichita (Alice); and Mariah Trible, Wichita (Victoria Van Roth).
Members of the student production team include Olivia Nunnelley, Goddard (Costume Designer), Kara McCormick, Spring Hills (Stage Manager); Emily Rayson, Ottawa (Assistant Stage Manager); Madison Simmons, Emporia (Draper); Justin Scheck, Edgerton (Sound Design); Mason Nicks, Leavenworth (Assistant Lightning Designer); Cameron Webb, Shawnee (Propmaster).
In addition to Harris, faculty production team members include Nancy Pontius (Lighting Designer), Chris Lohkamp (Scenic Designer and Technical Director), Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager) and Susie Williams (Mentor to the Costume Designer).
Performance times for "Death by Design" are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-29. All performances are presented in the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall (1301 Market Street). For tickets, call the box office at 341-6378 or online at tickets.emporia.edu. Tickets are priced at $12, $10 and $5 (ESU students) when purchased in advance. Ticket prices rise to $15/$12/$7 at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.