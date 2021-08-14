Emporia State’s defense was its strength in 2019 and more than likely the Hornets will need to rely on it again in 2021, but there are still a few holes that need to be filled.
The linebacking corps and defensive backfield return almost all of their weapons from two years ago, wherein the Hornets were second in the MIAA in yards allowed per game (327.4), yards per play (4.7) and touchdowns allowed (30). They were also third in points allowed per game (24.6).
The defensive line may be a bit of a different story, as Emporia State’s two starting defensive ends are no longer around.
Let’s take a look at what the Hornets will look like on defense this year.
Defensive line
With 11 of its 14 players being freshmen or sophomores, Emporia State’s defensive line will be one of its greenest position groups in 2021.
All-MIAA defensive ends Tre’Vaun Ammons and Parker Bass have departed, meaning that redshirt senior Marek Thompson will be the most veteran guy along the line.
An interior lineman from Osceola, Mo., Thompson has played in 25 games over the past three seasons, tallying 93 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. In 2019, he earned third-team All-MIAA honors with 30 total tackles — which was good for eighth on the team — and in 2018, he was honorable mention All-MIAA with 38 total tackles.
Jahmek Murphy, a senior from Staten Island, N.Y., enters his third year with the Hornets and will look to take on a leading role for his team in 2021. He appeared in 10 games in 2019, with seven total tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss. Murphy did not see the field in 2018.
Redshirt sophomore Jordan Williams also played in 10 games in 2019. The St. Louis kid brought down 14 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, that season. Williams was first-team all-conference at defensive line his senior year of high school and second-team all-conference as a junior.
Hawkens Taylor, a redshirt junior from Flower Mound, Texas, saw action in five games in 2018 and had two tackles. He played in three games in 2019 but did not register any statistics. In high school, he earned first-team All-District 6-6A honors at defensive tackle during his senior year after earning first-team All-District 5-6A as a defensive end as a junior.
No other Hornet defensive linemen have played a down of official college football. Unless Thompson, Murphy, Williams and Taylor plan to split every play this season, head coach Garin Higgins will need at least two or three of his young, untested players to step up on gameday.
Linebackers
Led by 2019 honorable mention All-American and first-team All-MIAA selection Jace McDown, the Emporia State linebacking corps is one of the most veteran position groups on the squad and will be key to shoring up any gaps in the defensive front.
A redshirt senior from Columbus, Kan., McDown was draped with accolades after his junior campaign in 2019, during which he led the team and finished second in the MIAA in total tackles with 95 and was tops in the league with 58 solo tackles. He also tallied nine tackles for a loss 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.
As a sophomore in 2018, McDown led the MIAA with 127 total tackles, including 79 solo tackles and five forced fumbles. Those statistics were good for fourth, eighth and third respectively in all of Division II.
He also made 10 appearances as a freshman and had nine tackles.
But while McDown tends to earn a great deal of attention, he’s not the only Hornet that opposing offenses will need to keep an eye on.
Dawson Hammes is a second-generation Hornet from Rossville, Kan., who was second on the team with 72 total tackles in 2019. The redshirt junior also had eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble on his way to being named honorable mention All-MIAA.
Hammes played in nine games as a freshman in 2018 and racked up 10 tackles, including one for a loss.
Redshirt senior Gee Stanley — who transferred to Emporia State from Coffeyville Community College prior to his junior year — was third on the team with 38 solo tackles and tied for fourth with 65 total tackles. He also had 11 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception.
That performance was good enough to earn him honorable mention All-MIAA, as he was third in the league in tackles for a loss and eighth in sacks.
Those three will likely see a lion’s share of the playing time, but behind them are other linebackers with varying degrees of experience.
Cade Harelson, a redshirt junior from Davenport, Okla., was held out of two games in 2019 with an injury, but for the season managed 24 total tackles, seven for a loss. As a freshman in 2018, he played in all 11 games and had 20 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.
Senior Jack Barger made eight total tackles in 10 games in 2019 and redshirt sophomore Chance Rodriguez had one tackle in two appearances.
Nine of Emporia State’s 17 linebackers are either redshirt freshmen or true freshmen.
Defensive backs
Like the linebacking group, the Hornet defensive backfield will bring depth and experience into the 2021 season. Five have started for Emporia State at some point in their careers and three of those Hornets have two years of consistent starting experience.
Emporia State was best in the MIAA in pass defense in 2019, allowing just 183.3 yards through the air per game. It was also third in interceptions with 13. However, Lawson Holbert, who brought in seven of those picks, has moved on, and the Hornets’ returning defensive backs accounted for just two in 2019.
Redshirt senior Kyle Rinck had 28 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery during the 2019 campaign, which garnered him a spot on the honorable mention All-MIAA squad.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, the Independence, Kan., native registered 55 total tackles, two tackles for a loss, a fumble recovery and 14 pass breakups.
Jaedon Pool, a junior from Midwest City, Okla., likewise had eight pass breakups in 2019 to go along with 38 total tackles and a tackle for a loss. He was also an honorable mention All-MIAA selection that year.
Pool made 12 game appearances in 2018 as well, with 14 total tackles, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
The third two-year starter is redshirt senior Jordan Wallace, who had 22 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups and half a sack in eight games in 2019. In 2018, he tallied 39 total tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.
Redshirt junior Trey Morris played in all 11 games in 2019 and started four, pulling down 20 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. He also returned two kickoffs against Fort Hays State for a total of 33 yards.
As a freshman in 2018, Morris played in 11 games with 11 total tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. He returned four kickoffs throughout the year for an average of 23.8 yards.
Kelin Gordon has battled injuries during his career at Emporia State. The redshirt junior from Del City, Okla., played in 11 games and started four as a freshman in 2017, registering 21 tackles, two pass breakups, a blocked field goal and an average of 16.3 kickoff return yards (including a long of 58 yards) on 12 attempts.
However, a knee injury sidelined him for the 2018 season. He returned for 10 games in 2019, making 14 total tackles, breaking up three passes and hauling in an interception.
Montrell Williams played in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, collecting 11 tackles, a sack and five interceptions.
Six-year veteran Cole Baird has spent the majority of his career on special teams but has made appearances in 26 games at either linebacker or defensive back.
