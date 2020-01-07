Something yummy is coming to the Emporia area.
For the first time ever, The Emporia Gazette is partnering with local eateries throughout the month of February to celebrate dining in Emporia. This culinary event, called EmporiYUM Restaurant Month, is the best opportunity throughout the year for locals to try something new in town, or visit some of their favorite spots to eat.
“Emporia has so many delicious and eclectic places to eat, food from around the world, really,” Emporia Gazette Editor Ashley Walker said. “We want to use the month of February to encourage folks to get out and try them.”
Participating restaurants will be offering EmporiYUM specials Feb. 1-29.
Patrons will be issued an EmporiYUM passport that they can take with them to participating restaurants throughout the month and get them stamped when they eat out.
“And the more stamps you get, the more times you can be entered in the Grand Prize drawing at the end of the month — a year of free dining,” Walker said.
Passports will be available at the end of January at The Emporia Gazette and Emporia Main Street.
Weekly online contests will also be held throughout February. Patrons can go to emporiyumks.com and vote for their favorite dish of the week. There will also be a contest for “Restaurant of the Month.”
Restaurants interested in participating in EmporiYUM should contact the Emporia Gazette at 342-4803.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.