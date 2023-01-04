Dorothy Jean Scoggin, 92, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home southwest of Hartford.
She was born October 7, 1930 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Frank and Josie Emley Cunningham. Dorothy lived the early years of her life in the Emporia and Hartford area before moving with her parents to Olathe when she was a teenager.
Dorothy married the love of her life, Eugene Scoggin on May 15, 1949 in Olathe, Kansas. The young couple would return to Hartford and begin their family. In 1955 they moved to the family farm southeast of town.
Dorothy was a devoted member of the Hartford United Methodist Church where she helped prepare food for their famous Penny Suppers from 1955 until 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene on July 26, 1994 after 44 years of marriage.
Dorothy will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Frankie Kay Barker and her husband George of Lincoln, Nebraska and Linda Scoggin and her longtime companion Mike Slaven of Emporia; her sons, George Scoggin of Hartford, Larry Scoggin and his wife Donna of Emporia, Dennis Scoggin and his wife Sandy of Hartford, Randy Scoggin of Hartford, Donnie Scoggin of Neosho Rapids and Charles Scoggin of Emporia; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; several extended family and a community of friends.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 A.M., Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Hartford United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Hartford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand-In-Hand Hospice and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
