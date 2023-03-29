The 24th annual Teddy Bear Clinic is set for Saturday, returning to the Flinthills Mall for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The event, hosted by Newman Regional Health, will be held 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Teddy Bear Clinic is intended to help educate children on the importance of healthcare, including regular check-ups, first aid procedures, immunizations, X-rays, and so much more.
Children are encouraged to bring their favorite stuffed animal to participate in demonstrating some of the most widely used practices in healthcare. Children will be able to see a LifeSave 21 Air Medical Helicopter up-close.
To receive a reusable hot/cold pack bring a non-perishable food donation to benefit a local food pantry.
