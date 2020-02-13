Wichita - Orville Dean Mercer, 82, a retired Mod Tech at Cessna, passed away Sunday, February 9th, 2020.
He was born March 25th, 1937 to Orville Mercer and Lila Richards Mercer in Emporia, Kansas. Orville proudly served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Donnie Mercer. Orville is survived by his wife of 48 years, Helen Mercer; daughter, Deana Waltrip (Ronnie); grandchildren, Preston, Ashtyn, and Chloe Waltrip; siblings, Butch Mercer, Barbara Finuf, Jerry Mercer, Wanda Stair, Linda Wilson; sister-in-law, Kay Mercer; two fur babies, Millie and Queenie; and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation held Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a rosary beginning at 7 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita. Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 am, Thursday, February 13th, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 E. Grand St., Wichita.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to American Diabetes Association.
