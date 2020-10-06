The Newman Regional Health Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic is happening now until 7 p.m. at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Enter on Sixth Avenue and get your flu shot to protect against influenza A and B. Hospital staff on hand say around 1,000 vaccinations were still available at the time this photo was taken, shortly after noon.
Flu shots are covered by most major insurance carriers, or $58 for those without insurance payable by cash or check.
For more information, and for pre-registration paperwork, visit www.newmanrh.org/flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.