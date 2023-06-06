Emporia Presbyterian Manor celebrated a $1.4 million, 20-month renovation of several common areas in the Jones Health Care and Memory Care Unit with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The ceremony was held in a partnership with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce.
Susan Siepelmeier, executive director of Emporia Presbyterian Manor, said the renovations have transformed the dining and sitting rooms in the health care and memory care areas into open spaces with new paint, flooring, fixtures, and furniture. She said the process involved a lot of creativity and patience from the facility's staff and residents over the course of the project.
"The manor community here worked around the remodeling process by having one hall closed at a time," she said, adding that flexibility was key. The goal, she said, was to update those vital spaces while making them "inviting and functional," so the residents of the Emporia Presbyterian Manor community enjoys the space they call home.
Siepelmeier praised the resiliency of those residents, who spent so much time being "shuffled and reshuffled" to different rooms and areas as work was completed.
Bruce Shogren, CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, said he was excited to come to Emporia to celebrate the renovations. He credited AG Architecture out of Wisconsin and St. Louis, Mo.-based RDG Planning & Design with the design and implementation of the remodeling and interior design.
"They have done a fantastic job," Shogren said.
Siepelmeier said more renovations are coming for the outside of the facility. That project, she said, would not have been possible without the generosity of the family of a former resident.
"The daughter, Nancy Keller, upon her passing, wanted to leave a legacy in Emporia, Kan.," she said. "Because she was so grateful for the care and service that her mom received so many years ago, she made a lovely donation. And today, it's not just about celebrating the inside of the health center. Thankfully, Nancy Keller's gift will help transform our exterior spaces."
Siepelmeier said to look for a transformation of the outside living areas, with facelifts of the patios around the entire community.
"Be prepared for that in the next year," she said.
Shogren said PMMA is a faith-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with 15 locations and two hospices in Kansas and Missouri and a community under construction in Colorado Springs, Colo.
"Our mission is to provide quality senior services in a Christian environment," he said. "As [corporate vice-president Karen Harriman] says, 'It's in our DNA.' I wouldn't be out here if that wasn't the case."
Shogren said he wanted to thank all of the donors, volunteers and staff for making Emporia Presbyterian Manor what it is today.
"I think as you take the tours, you will find that there are beautiful spaces here," he said. "There's new flooring, there's new ceilings, there's new art. ... I truly believe everything that has happened here, .. that our community will find that this is a beautiful place for our residents to call home."
Emporia Presbyterian Manor offers a number of senior living options including independent living, assisted living, memory care and long-term care. For more information, visit www.emporiapresbyterianmanor.org.
