An Emporia man who originally was charged with rape will spend a year on probation for four misdemeanors.
Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler issued the sentence Tuesday for Brice Obermeyer, 47. He could have received a combined 30 months in jail.
Obermeyer pleaded no contest in late April to stalking, criminal trespass and two counts of battery.
Next week will mark one year since authorities say Obermeyer exposed himself to a 52-year-old woman he had met on Facebook, then stalked and restrained her.
The victim told a preliminary hearing in December that she dated Obermeyer for several days in June 2021, then decided to end the relationship. A meeting at his home last July led to sexual stimulation on his part, she testified.
Obermeyer allegedly went to the victim's home the next day, walking inside through an unlocked front door. The woman said Obermeyer then exposed himself to her in her bedroom. She claimed he was drunk on both days.
Obermeyer was bound over for trial last fall for rape, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious acts, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, criminal restraint and stalking.
In addition to Tuesday's probation sentence, Obermeyer must pay more than $5,800 in “restitution” to the victim as well as court costs. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.
This is an extremely lenient plea and sentence given the severity of the charges.
