More details have been released about an accident near Peter Pan Park that sent one motorcyclist to Newman Regional Health Sunday evening.
At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, first responders were called to reports of an injury accident near the park and found a single motorcycle on its side in the middle of South West Street, just outside of Riverside Elementary School.
According to Emporia Police Patrol Officer Joshua Willems, the driver, 44-year-old Angel Ultreras, was sitting in the street with a severe head injury. Willems reported that Ultreras was awake and able to identify himself. Ultreras told officers that he was traveling northbound on a 2002 Honda motorcycle when another vehicle caused him to overcorrect and wreck.
Multiple witnesses on the scene, however, disputed that statement.
Willems reported smelling alcohol on Ultreras' breath. It was determined that Ultreras was operating his vehicle under the influence and struck the curb, causing him to flip.
Ultreras, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Newman. He was also operating a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license.
According to the report, formal charges are pending upon results of a blood draw kit.
