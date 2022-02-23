The Emporia Christian School will hold its 28th annual pancake feed this spring, nearly six months after it was originally scheduled.
Typically held in the fall, ECS canceled the Nov. 6, 2021 event due to COVID-19 concerns. The breakfast is not set for 7 a.m. - noon Saturday, April 2, at the Bowyer Community Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The drive-thru breakfast includes two sausage links, three pancakes and a drink.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance from ECS students or at the ECS office, 1325 C of E Drive. Tickets are $5 per meal and may also be purchased the day of the event. Tickets previously purchased in the fall will still be honored.
Proceeds from the event will assist ECS in building and technology improvements. For additional information, contact 620-342-5353.
