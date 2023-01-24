“Pat” (Patricia Lou) Dick, 87, died January 19, 2023, at Presbyterian Manor, Emporia. She was born November 10, 1935, in Wells, KS, to Orville and Opal F. (Link) Dick. She graduated from Cottonwood Falls High School in 1954. Pat worked for Crawford Manufacturing in Emporia and Hallmark Cards in Emporia and Topeka. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and gardening. Her favorite pastime was walking all around Cottonwood Falls and visiting with people she saw.
Pat is survived by: twin sister, Shirley Steadman and husband Harold of Cottonwood Falls; nieces and nephew, Gayla Armagost and husband Greg of Cottonwood Falls, Teresa Houchin and husband Pat of Bel Aire, Lisa Morris of Emporia, Patricia Steadman and wife Denise of Lake Lotawana, MO, Ken Steadman and wife Mary of El Dorado; 15 great nieces and nephews; 20 great great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Connie Dick of Emporia and cousin, Barbara Link of New Braunfels, TX.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lewis and Ada Belle Link; parents; brothers, Don Dick and Bob Dick; nephews, Tim Steadman and Mike Steadman; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls, with Reverend Tim Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Friends may call 12-5 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the funeral home, family will not be present. Memorial donations may be made to Presbyterian Manor, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
