Omicron is in Emporia.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed Thursday the first known case of the COVID-19 variant.
Lyon County Public Health made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
"KDHE has informed us today that they have diagnosed Lyon County's first case of omicron," the post read.
According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant is accountable for an estimated 98.3% of new cases in the last week. Just last month, it was thought that the variant was responsible for 73% of US cases.
Omicron has risen every week since first appearing in the week ending on Dec. 4, when it accounted for just 0.6% of new cases.
Bad time to be unvaccinated... I wish everybody well.
