Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.