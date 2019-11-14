Cotton O’Neil Emporia is proud to welcome Dr. Kristin Bosiljevac to the team.
With the addition of Dr. Bosiljevac to the clinic, the team will now be able to provide orthopedic and sports medicine services to Cotton O’Neil patients in the Emporia area.
“Our orthopedic and sports medicine physicians are well-equipped to care for patients facing injuries or other conditions in their bones, joints, tendons, muscles and more,” read a statement from Cotton O’Neil.
Bosiljevac is joining the Cotton O’Neil Emporia Clinic, 1301 SW 12th Ave. from the Cotton O’Neil Lebo clinic, where she was practicing as a primary care physician.
Bosiljevac received her medical degree at the Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica, in 2013. She completed her residency in family medicine in 2016 and her fellowship in sports medicine in 2017 at the University of Missouri Kansas City, Kansas City, Missouri.
Learn more about the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine services online at www.stormontvail.org/department/orthopedics-sports-medicine.
