Brian Alan Kelley, 68, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Arizona.
He was born November 24,1952 in Council Grove, Kansas the son of Jerry and Irene Blankley Kelley. Brian attended Hartford High School and graduated with the Class of 1970. He later attended Allen County Community College.
As a teenager, Brian learned to install flooring and worked at Wayne’s Flooring which later became D&I Interiors. He also worked as an installer for Dale’s Tile in Emporia. Brian took a position at I.B.P. for several years and continued to install flooring in the evenings and on weekends for Jerry’s Carpet. In 1986 he opened Carpet And More with his mother Irene in Emporia. He served the surrounding area for over thirty years before retiring in 2018.
Brian served in the Kansas National Guard for six years. He had also served on the USD 252 School Board for several years.
Brian married Cheryl K. Thole on August 14, 1999. Tragically, Cheryl passed away suddenly on November 27, 2000 from a heart attack. Brian married Pamela Kay Gilkison on December 8, 2001. After only four years together Pam lost her battle with cancer and passed away on February 4, 2005. Brian was united in marriage to Jane Stinnett on October 22, 2005.
Brian will live on in the hearts and memories of his loving wife, Jane of their home in Emporia; his daughter, Tammy R. White and her husband Cletus of Waverly; sons, Matthew A. Kelley and his wife Sara of Emporia, Jeff D. Kelley and Becca of Neosho Rapids and Dee Jay Hendrickson and his wife Emily of Emporia; his mother, Irene M. Mishler of Waverly; sisters, Diane Andrews and her husband Dennis of Neosho Rapids, Linda Mock of Hartford, Carol Danborg and her husband Simon of Emporia and Donna Kitt and her husband John of Lebo; brothers, Marvin Kelley and his wife Tammy of Lebo and Jerry Scott Kelley and his wife Sonia of Wichita; seven grandchildren, Kylee White, Eric White, Taylor Kelley, Mackenzie Kelley, Emily Kelley, Elizabeth Kelley and Brady Kelley; numerous extended family and countless friends.
Services are scheduled for 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Westside Baptist Church in Emporia. Burial will follow services at Greenwood Cemetery south of Emporia. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Emporia Community Foundation for the Brian Kelley Memorial Scholarship and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at
