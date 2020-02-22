When Emporia High first faced Seaman this season, the Spartans managed to largely contain Vikings’ junior Camryn Turner. At EHS on Friday night, they had few solutions for the Vikings leading scorer. Turner had 14 points in the first half as Seaman pulled away early and cruised to a 49-28 victory over the E-High girls.
“It was probably only a matter of time before she really, really went off on us,” EHS Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “She’s hard to control. I expected that from her a little bit. I thought our girls did a decent job of trying to minimize her. Seaman has so many weapons. If you (contain) her, then they’ve got (Raigan) Kramer, (Maddie) Steiner, (Chole) Carter, all who can shoot from deep and a couple of those kids shot it well tonight. I thought the biggest thing was when we were failing to get comfortable in that second quarter, they had a bunch of run-outs.
“That’s what I think ... really hurt (us) was in transition.”
Turner was difficult to slow for the Spartans as she scored 19 points, but Steiner had 15, coming on five 3-point buckets scattered throughout the night.
And outside of a few short bursts of scoring, Emporia High continued to struggle to find steady offensive footing, which could be attributed in part by the recent shift on the roster with two regular members of the rotation now serving time on the sideline due to violation of team rules.
Those suspensions will linger through the rest of the regular season and the first round of sub-state.
“We’ve obviously had some lineup changes and I know the girls did what they could (tonight),” Dorsey said. “Roles have changed for a lot of kids (and) I thought in the second half we saw them (settle in). You could see them start to feel comfortable and having some fun and let loose a little bit. I think that’s the team we need to continue to work for.”
Among those getting more court time are freshman Rebecca Snyder, who had a new season high in minutes at the varsity level on Friday.
“Snyder’s a kid that’s going to continue to get better,” Dorsey said. “She’s a big body for us inside (and) I thought she did get some valuable time. She went from just having a ‘pretty big learning curve as a freshman’ to ‘she’d better figure it out pretty quick.’ She’ll do it. These minutes will help us for the next season. She’s going to get better by the end of the this season but this is valuable. There’s a couple other kids that are (facing) different roles. (Emily) Christensen, even her role has changed a little bit. That’s only going to help us. It’s a different situation, but the plus-side is a lot of different kids are getting some valuable playing time down the stretch.”
The fourth quarter was Emporia’s biggest push as Seaman’s attack largely stalled in the second half while EHS was able to connect some plays to the basket in rapid succession.
Senior Mya Chapman had a team-high seven points, while fellow seniors Mya Tovar and Rayanna Breshears scored nine more in their final game on their home court.
“We’ve had (just) two days, really, of game time to really figure this out,” Dorsey said of adjusting to the changed lineup. “These kids are going to continue to grow in that. Once they start to figure it out, hopefully will click and I think they can make some progress next week for sure.”
EHS (8-11) will wrap up its season next week in Manhattan and Junction City.
SHS 14 14 6 15 — 49
EHS 6 2 7 13 — 28
Seaman: R. Kramer 8, Steiner 15, Cowan 3, Turner 19, Carter 2, Anderson 2.
Emporia: Tovar 5, Breshears 4, Christensen 5, Snyder 4, Adams 3, Chapman 7.
