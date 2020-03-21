Dale Jerome Baragary

Dale Baragary died peacefully at Life Care Center of Burlington on March 4, 2020 in Burlington, Kansas at the age of 61.
Dale is survived by his mother, Sherley Baragary of Leavenworth; three sons, Joshua, Christopher and Benjamin Baragary; three grandchildren, Zoey Baragary and twins, Cheyenne and Waylon Baragary. Dale is preceded in death by his father, Leo Baragary of Leavenworth.
Dale accepted Jesus Christ into his heart early in life and maintained that passion til the end. He was a great conversationalist who never knew a stranger. He loved the KC Chiefs and could often be found shooting pool.
Cremation is planned with a celebration of life gathering to follow at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.