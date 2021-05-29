(April 22, 1946 - May 20, 2021)
BURLINGTON - Robert (Bob) Alan Riggle, passed away at home, May 20, 2021. He was 75.
Bob was born April 22, 1946, in Chanute, Kansas, the son of Eugene and Carolyn (Hastings) Riggle.
Bob graduated from Chanute High School in 1964. He retired from Wolf Creek in 2011 as a Master Electrician.
Bob enjoyed all sports with KU basketball being the most important. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his nephew, Mike Jacobs; cousin, Rick Hastings; and friends before his health deteriorated.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Shari Loveland, of the home; son, Brandon Riggle, Oklahoma; sisters, Catherine Sumner, Stilwell, Kansas, Connie Shivley and Debbie DePriest, Topeka, Kansas; daughters, Mindy Bethke and Robyn Kaempfe, Missouri.
Cremation has taken place.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home at a later date, after the rain stops and the sun is shining again.
In lieu of flowers and in support of Bob’s love of KU’s basketball program, the family suggests donations supporting KU Men’s Basketball Scholarships be made in Bob’s name to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or online at
