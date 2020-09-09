Carolyn Jeanette (Dailey) Blackwell

Carolyn (Dailey) Blackwell passed away peacefully in her bed with her sons at her side after her battle with cancer on September 3rd, 2020 in Federal Way, Washington. She is the daughter of Homer and Maxine Dailey. Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Dailey, and is survived by her two sons, Daran and Kipp Blackwell; her brother, Tom Dailey; sister, Marilyn Dailey and brother, Mike Dailey.
With great pride and pleasure, Carolyn is the grandmother to five grandchildren: Zack, Ryan, Ashley, Amanda and Abby Jean. In following, she was also able to be a loving and supportive great-grandmother to Kyra Mae, Elizabeth, and John.
Carolyn adored her family and friends deeply, showing her love through her wonderful artistry, infectious kindness and wonderful sense of humor. She was always willing to be there for anyone at any time, and will be remembered for her beautiful, humble memories in which she has unintentionally instilled in everyone around her.
Carolyn wished to be cremated and a celebration of her life to be set at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.