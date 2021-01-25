The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced Friday that Lyon County Public Health will be recognized as the first recipient of the Community Impact Award.
Lyon County Public Health along with their partners have worked extremely hard over the past year in a very challenging circumstances to keep our community safe. Their staff has worked hundreds of late nights and thousands of hours in managing the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last year, they convened our community partners and setup an EOC command center, worked with businesses and organizations to create mitigation factors to slow the spread of COVID-19 and increased public health education to the general public.
Thousands of COVID-19 tests have been performed, and a structure to trace exposures has been put into place. They have worked with USD 251, 252 and 253 to create plans to keep staff and students safe and healthy. Currently they are running mass vaccination clinics to eventually get the vaccine to everyone in the community who would like to become vaccinated.
“I personally would like to recognize the following for all their hard work and service," Renee Hively, Lyon County Public Health Director, said. "They have gone above and beyond: Jennifer Millbern, Melissa Smith, Lana Anstey, Amanda Dreasher, Kate Monroe-Segobia, Brandon Stiner, Justin Ogleby, Pat Foraker, Keena Privat, Jamie Roberts, and Jarrod Fell. We also want to thank all of our contact tracers, the Kansas National Guard who ran the testing line over the summer, and the Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff Office for their support.”
The formal announcement of the 2020 Community Impact Award will be at the virtual Emporia Area Chamber’s 124th Annual Meeting on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. At the same time, awards will be given to the Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.
All award recipients will also be recognized at our Formal Annual Meeting on June 25, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.