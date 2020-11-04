Eleven new positives and two recoveries brings Lyon County to 191 active cases of COVID-19 — the highest number of active cases since April 29 when 193 active cases were reported.
Public Health Officer Renee Hively said the notable difference between April's surge and the most recent surge in cases is community spread.
"The lay of the land back in March, April and May — most of those cases were really pinpointed to manufacturers," she said. "We didn't have a lot of community spread at that time. We didn't have kids in school at that time because we had closed the schools early, so we didn't have kids congregated together. ESU wasn't in session."
Hively said statewide shutdowns of nonessential businesses had, at that time, slowed the spread beyond those larger manufacturing facilities.
Today, however, the community spread is at the point where public health officials cannot accurately pinpoint infections to one location. Multiple clusters have formed and close contact numbers are increasing.
Hively said there are steps that can be taken to mitigate the spread again.
"It's not too late to institute a county-wide mask mandate," Hively said. "Our mass gathering needs to be reduced, and people need to avoid mass gatherings. We need to be respectful of one another's health. Nobody wants to shut down businesses. We want to thrive economically, but until we get our health under control, unfortunately, the economy is going to suffer as well."
Overall, 1,392 cases have been reported in Lyon County since March including 1,159 recoveries and 41 deaths. One death certificate is pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are clusters related to colleges and universities, schools, gatherings and a new cluster at Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Emporia Presbyterian Manor had two of our direct-care employees tested positive for the virus, Oct. 28. On Oct. 29 a third direct-care employee tested positive as well.
The facility tested all 96 employees and 13 residents for COVID-19 on Monday. While all 13 residents were negative, one direct care employee and one non-direct care employee tested positive.
The state Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday added 2,988 confirmed and probable cases to the state's count since Monday, a 3.3% increase that brought the pandemic total to 92,215. The state averaged 1,453 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday — not a record, but still more than double than the rolling seven-day averages reported a month ago.
Public health officials across the state say Kansas is seeing such large numbers of new cases because too many people aren't wearing masks in public, aren't social distancing and aren't avoiding gatherings. They contend that people are letting their guard down at family events such as parties, weddings and baby showers.
The state averaged 33 new hospitalizations a day for the seven days ending Wednesday. The state health department reported 91 new hospitalizations since Monday, bringing the total to 3,984 since the pandemic reached Kansas in early March.
The state also reported an additional 41 deaths since Monday, to bring the pandemic total to 1,087. Kansas averaged 11 additional deaths a day for the seven days ending Wednesday.
