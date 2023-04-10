USD 253 Emporia Board of Education members will discuss the results of a safety debriefing Wednesday, two weeks after a 14-year-old student spurred lockdowns at Emporia High, Emporia Middle School, USD 253 Transitions, Village Elementary and Flint Hills Technical College.
Arlo Feuillerat was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after allegedly bringing a BB gun to EHS on March 29. He was pursued by EHS school resource officer Todd Ayer, and a search of the area of the high school was conducted leading Emporia Police to an alleged victim of aggravated assault. That person’s name has not been released.
Feuillerat is set to appear in Lyon County District Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Board members will also hear a presentation on SafeDefend — a biometric school security and alert system.
It issues an alert with the swipe of a thumb or fingerprint which automatically contacts 911. SafeDefend is in use at USD 252.
“Your facility can be locked down in seconds,” the SafeDefend website says.
Dan Cole will give board members information about the system as well as discuss statistics of school attacks and emergency response timelines. He’ll also answer questions about how SafeDefend could help in school safety efforts.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mary Herbert Education Center, 1700 W. Seventh Ave. You can read the full agenda online at https://go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd253/Board.nsf/Public.
Unpopular opinion incoming, it's my personal opinion, no I won't argue about it.
The kid brought a bb gun, not a real gun, and apparently threatened someone with it, but didn't threaten to shoot up the school... An incredibly stupid decision? Absolutely. But he also wasn't seeking to be the next "school shooter." We all did things when we were children that we wish we could go back in time and undo. That's life.
14 year olds are immature and make a lot of stupid decisions. I believe Arlo is currently getting a hard life lesson and one hell of a wake up call being incarcerated at 14, but I also believe will come back a better person who will make better choices, finish school, and become a productive member of society. He's a 14 year old who hit his first speed bump in life. He still has his entire life ahead of him... I hope he learns the lessons he needs and I wish him the best of luck.
