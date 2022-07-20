The Emporia City Commission voted Wednesday to potentially raise the city's mill levy to 45 mills, but a final decision won't come for another two months.
The decision came with a 4 - 1, with Commissioner Danny Giefer opposed. Commissioners had been presented with a budget that was capped at 42.80 mills — which would maintain the mill levy and increase city staff wages by 4% across the board.
Finance director Janet Harrouff said the city has been maintaining the mill levy at 42 mills for several years, but the city might be falling short in some areas for funding certain projects.
"With the 42.80, there's enough to do the 4% increase but there's no extra funds for stormwater, there's no extra funds for streets," she said.
Giefer said he was opposed to raising the mill levy without just cause, and he did not have the information he needed to support such a move at this time.
"The city manager and staff brought us back a proposal that would work for 42.80 mills, which is a flat mill levy from last year and the previous seven or eight years," he said. "We can still drop down from the 45 that was approved today by the other commissioners, but ... I think that it's too easy to spend if you've got it out there."
Giefer said that he may or may not have supported that cap if the information had been presented to him beforehand. He said the city had strong revenue coming in from sales tax and did not want to see the "temptation" to raise the mill levy presented to the commission.
"I think the last thing we need to do is raise the mill levy," he said.
Commissioners won't make a decision on that until 11 a.m. Sept. 7, after a public hearing on the matter. City manager Trey Cocking said property owners will receive a letter that has all proposed mill levies broken down, so they can see exactly where their money is spent.
The public will have a chance to speak either for or against raising the mill levy at that time.
"Everybody will get notice in the mail," he said. "We'll make sure folks can get their comments in."
Cocking said it was important for the commission to have these types of conversations in order to be good stewards of the public's money.
"When you look around the city, it's easy to see everything from employee pay to infrastructure, there are issues that we need to deal with," he said. "My quick take away from today is commissioners wanted to leave the window open to look at ways to have that conversation about addressing infrastructure, about addressing employee pay and give them more time to have those conversations."
Cocking pointed out there's still a good chance the commission would keep everything flat at 42.80 mills.
"They just wanted to leave that window open for additional conversations," he said.
The commission also voted for an immediate 4% cost of living increase for all non-contracted employees. The increase is separate from the projected 4% increase that has been built into the 2023 budget.
