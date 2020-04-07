Emporia City Commissioners will receive an update on the city's financial position during a 10 a.m. study session Wednesday.
The meeting will be broadcast via Facebook live by the City of Emporia.
City Manager Mark McAnarney told The Emporia Gazette last week that the update will include information on the COVID-19 pandemic's projected impact on the city.
Commissioners are also expected to update goals during the meeting.
RDA
The Regional Development Association will also discuss its strategic planning and budget for 2021 during a meeting 7 a.m. Friday.
The meeting is set to take place in the Trusler Business Center.
