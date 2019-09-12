No Farmers Market Saturday
The Emporia Farmers Market will not hold a market Saturday due to the Great American Market. Several market vendors will have a booth on Commercial Street during this event. Saturday markets will resume 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Seventh Avenue and Merchant Street, and will feature the Master Gardeners’ Sick Plant Clinic. Customers are encouraged to bring plants or photos to the Master Gardeners’ booth where they will identify, diagnose, and share best practices.
Candlelight vigil
Join Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention for a candlelight vigil 7:30 p.m. tonight in White Memorial Park. The vigil is held to honor those lost to suicide, those who have struggled and to support those who have lost loved ones. The event is free and open to the public. Candles will be provided.
Hispanic Heritage Month kick-off festival
The Emporia State University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites the community to the 4th annual Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-off Festival. The festival will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. today in Kellogg Cir. in front of Plumb Hall. Come out for food, entertainment and giveaways to this family-friendly event. All proceeds benefit the Latino Legacy Scholarship for ESU students. To donate, contact Teresa Taylor Williams: 341-5481.
Rummage sale
The Emporia Presbyterian Church will have its annual rummage sale 12:30 - 6 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds will go to local missions. Vintage popular sheet music and linens, lots of books, toys, kitchen items, fabric and just about anything else you can think of will be available.
Ice cream social
The Neosho Rapids United Methodist Women will hold their last Ice Cream Social of the summer 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the community building. There will be homemade ice cream, pies, cakes and sandwiches are available for a free-will donation. Baked goods will also be available for sale. The Bazaar quilt will be on display, and will be given away during a raffle at the Church Bazaar on Sept. 28.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist men will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church fellowship hall. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church and community projects.
Wings and Wheels show Saturday
The annual Wings and Wheels Open House at the Emporia Municipal Airport will be Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be served from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. provided by Emporia Area Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1535.
Fly-ins are free and admission is free to all. Breakfast is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 3 - 12. Many aircraft, the Flatland Cruisers car club, LifeTeam helicopter and the Emporia Flying Club Cessna 172 will be on display. Young Eagle airplane rides for children 8 - 17 are free. To pre-register, visit www.yeday.org.
100th anniversary celebration
The Miller United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sept. 29 at the church. Worship brings at 10 a.m., with dinner served at noon in the church fellowship hall. Dinner is free, but reservations are requested by Sunday and can be emailed to ds4jfarm@satelephone.com or by calling 620-344-2280. An anniversary program is scheduled for 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Free American Sign Language classes
The American Sign Language Club of Emporia is once again offering free ASL classes to the community 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 30. All ages and abilities welcome. Classes will take place upstairs in the Memorial Union on the ESU campus. For more information follow @aslofemporia on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.