In other business Wednesday, Lyon County Commissioners tabled a decision on the approval of recently-submitted zoning code updates.
Now in its fifth draft, the text was brought forth by members of the county zoning and appeals board, who voted 4-2 to pass the document through for ratification during a public meeting on Nov. 9.
In delaying a formal recommendation, commissioners expressed a desire to see the county’s Second District seat filled before any further action was taken on the matter. The seat has been vacant since former Commissioner Dan Slater announced his retirement due to health-related reasons earlier in the month, but will be filled near the beginning of the new year by Republican Doug Peck, who was selected to the role during November’s elections.
“This is going to be a community plan, so I think everybody needs to be on board...” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “We need to get an understanding of where the community wants to go and what’s safe for the community. One of our mission statements as Lyon County commissioners is to protect agriculture … It’s important that people know we aren’t trying to take away people’s property rights.”
Debate on the matter has been ongoing since late 2017, with proponents of the updated zoning handbook believing it would help streamline the building and development process for rural landowners while also providing increased collaboration between the city and county. Those critical of the regulations have pointed to the possibility of added confusion and perceived governmental overreach.
During a following public comment session Wednesday, critics of the proposed updates referenced an ongoing protest petition (which now includes over 1,000 signatures from area residents) as further reason for delay, but were told the initiative had little legal weight.
“It’s a good indicator of those persons who signed it in opposition of the new rules and regulations, and that should be submitted and presented to the board … [but] those statutes relate to a change in zoning for a particular property or to a special use of a particular property,” County Counselor Marc Goodman said.
“The rules and regulations are written countywide and don’t refer to a specific property. Therefore, there are no adjoining landowners to determine who it applies to … So, in terms of a classic form of a protest petition, no, it doesn’t apply with that. I informed [County Clerk Tammy Vopat] that they should not even certify the signers of the petition … I understand the value of presenting a protest to the commissioners so they can see the number of names, but when you look at it in terms of morphing this into what was expressed as part of the purpose, it didn’t comply with statute. It’s two different issues, actually.”
At this time, commissioners are set to revisit the topic during a regularly-scheduled meeting set for Dec. 23. Stay with the Gazette for further information on this situation as it develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.