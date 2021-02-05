David J. Newman, 58, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
David was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 25, 1962, the son of Ralph D. and Kathleen Denk Newman.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Dummer, Grant Park, Illinois; sons, David Newman, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Thomas and Kevin Fowler, Streator, Illinois; daughters, Amber Rodriguez, Oregon, Illinois, and Victoria Kotecki, Williamstown, New Jersey; sisters, Pamela McGee, Sleepy Hollow, Illinois, and Tammy Newman, McHenry, Illinois; and several grandchildren.
He was a mechanic and had worked at Dolly Madison/Hostess Brands Bakery in Emporia. David had served in the United States Air Force.
Cremation is planned with no services at this time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, is assisting the family with arrangements.
