Work on the South Arundel Street sanitary sewer project is set to begin next week, according to the city of Emporia.
The city said the project consists of construction of a 48-inch sanitary interceptor sewer along an unnamed tributary of the Cottonwood River from Arundel Street to about 1,100-feet to the west.
Areas that will be impacted during the project will include South Arundel Street from South Avenue to the cul-de-sac and the Town and Country Mobile Home Park.
Construction is expected to be completed in June 2023, weather permitting.
Questions about the project can be directed to the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.