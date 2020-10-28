The Lyon County Economic Development Relief Committee will not consider funding for nonprofit organizations as it divvies up more than $800,000 in COVID-relief funds to local businesses and organizations.
The decision was made during a Wednesday afternoon Zoom meeting.
Governmental Assistance Services Grant Administrator Garrett Nordstrom told the six-person committee last week that 51 applications had been received totaling more than $2.1 million in requests for assistance.
The requests from Emporia Senior Center, Corner House, CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness and the Emporia Granada Theatre totaled more than $1.13 million out of that $2.1 million. Committee members were largely in agreement that, while they hold local nonprofits in high regard, the organizations likely had more access to other funding options.
"I feel strongly that those nonprofits have an ability to fundraise and are provided with grant opportunities from all kinds of other areas or subsets," said Committee Member Kala Maxfield, noting that privately-owned businesses cannot go door-to-door to fundraise for their businesses. "I was going to throw out the idea that we do like some of the other counties have done and eliminate the nonprofits."
"I'd support that idea, not because they're not worthy ... but because we have limited funds," agreed Committee Member Jim Kessler.
By cutting out the nonprofit requests, Jessica Kirk said that would leave the committee with another $1.1 million in requests to consider — still more than available funding, but less daunting.
"It definitely reduces that discrepancy pretty significantly," Kirk said.
Maxfield stressed that it was not based around the importance of the organizations.
"If this is for revenue lost for businesses ... I think that's our focus," she said.
Emporia Senior Center Executive Director Ian Boyd, who attended the meeting as a member of the public, said he was unhappy with the decision. The senior center requested $87,000 in assistance, after being unable to do a majority of its revenue-building and fundraising this year.
"It is very unfortunate that the [Lyon County Economic Development Relief Committee] eliminated the nonprofits during today's meeting," Boyd said in an email after the meeting. "It was suggested that we can fundraise and write grants where the for-profits are not able to. The majority of our operations bring in our revenues and we can't even have certain functions due to health mandates, serving the aged or vulnerable population, but serving humans is not as profitable as serving food or beer, etc."
Boyd said the senior center had been serving Lyon County seniors throughout the pandemic as an essential organization.
"They certainly do not have any idea of nonprofit struggles for funds during this time or how we must continue our missions with or without revenue," he said. "This committee made the decision to follow other counties lead as far as how money is to be distributed. They took the easy way out and failed to do their research about our organizations or how important we are to those we serve in the same community we all live, play and socialize in."
After eliminating nonprofits, the committee determined how to further narrow criteria including gross revenues, years in business, requests by percentage of revenue, required shutdown and lost revenues.
The committee will continue discussions fund distributions at 9 a.m. Nov. 6 via Zoom. The meeting will be open to the public.
As a community member I would be extremely curious on who gets this money. Why cant a business owner ask for donations? What a sad day for our Community and the nonprofits that work hard to support it.
