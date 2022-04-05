Several homes were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a gas leak developed in south Emporia.
First responders were called to the area of West Fifth Avenue and Funston around 3:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear what caused the leak, but barricades were set up in the area.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center called the leak "large" on Facebook.
Crews had been busy about one hour earlier with an oil spill in a different part of town. That occurred at West 12th Avenue and Washington.
This story will be updated for new developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.