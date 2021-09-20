A new disc golf course at Emporia State University was officially dedicated and opened Sunday afternoon with a special chain cutting ceremony.
The Hornet Hills course, located in Wilson Park, east of Welch Stadium, is a 9-hole par-3 course that was completed earlier this year. The course was donated to the university by ESU alumnus and Dynamic Discs founder and CEO Jeremy Rusco.
Sunday's dedication served as both a course opening and a fundraiser for Corky's Cupboard — ESU's food pantry for students. The fundraiser featured a disc golf tournament which attracted 25 teams to the event. A total of $1,500 was raised for ESU's pantry.
