Robert Burton Winterscheid (known to many as Bob) was born in Manhattan, Kansas, on October 7, 1920, to Harvey and MayBell (Mudge) Winterscheid. He passed away on April 4, 2020, at home in Emporia, Kansas.
Robert was raised on a farm south of Gridley, Kansas and lived in and around Gridley nearly all of his 99+ years. He began working in the oil fields with his father at a young age, servicing oil wells with horses. The oil business was in his blood, as the first oil in the area was discovered on the farm of his grandfather (John Winterscheid) in 1917. His brothers, Howard and John (Dick), worked in the oil fields as well.
After graduating from Gridley High School in 1938, he began working full-time in the oil business and shortly after, began working with Roy French. In 1959 they formed French & Winterscheid Oil Company as independent oil producers. They were considered “wildcatters,” searching for oil in areas where none had previously been found.
In a 1979 Topeka Capital-Journal article, he was described as “a symbol of the classic American character. He has earned his living through the work of his hands. The streaks of white in his hair imply a wisdom bestowed by the years. The smile is quick and the eyes twinkle behind the eyeglasses, exuding a friendliness upon which Midwesterners pride themselves. The very nature of his business has made him part pioneer explorer and part long-shot gambler.”
Robert worked in the oil fields until the death of his business partner, Roy French, and then retired at age 84.
Robert was a member of the Gridley United Methodist Church. He served the Gridley community as mayor, councilman and school board member. He was honored by the Hebron Masonic Lodge #314 of Gridley for 70 years of membership in 2017. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Gridley chapter for over 50 years and belonged to the Arab Shrine, Topeka. He was a member of the Eastern Kansas Oil and Gas Association and the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association.
Robert married Carolyn Hawkinson in 1941 and was later divorced. They had two children, Marvin and Christine.
He married Joan Book on March 28, 1981 and they resided in Gridley until 2005 when they relocated to Emporia.
Throughout his 99 years, Robert maintained a positive, cheerful outlook and loved a good joke. He was a wonderful, loving and generous husband, daddy, brother, uncle and papa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Marvin Ray; and two brothers, Howard and John (Dick).
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan of the home; four children, Chris Chitwood (Steele Tollison) of Overland Park, Teresa Book of Emporia, Terrie Sutton (Bob) of Bangkok, Thailand, and Paul Book (Lenita) of Emporia; six grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; three nieces, one nephew, many other relatives and friends.
Private graveside services will be held at the Gridley cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, which may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.