The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Lions Club waved flags over Interstate 35 Tuesday evening, to celebrate Flag Day.
Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 each year as a way to commemorate the adoption of the flag of the United States. The resolution was signed by the Second Continential Congress on June 14, 1777.
Community members were invited to come out and wave flags on the Road S bridge for about two hours.
