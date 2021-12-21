Mary V. Van Gundy, Emporia, passed away at Newman Regional Health in Emporia on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the age of 77.
The daughter of Addison and Grace Lenora (Floyd) Van Gundy, Mary was born in Emporia, on January 16, 1944. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a graduate of Kansas State Teachers College (later Emporia State University). She is survived by her sister; Theresa Crowley of Elmwood Park, Illinois.
Mary was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was much loved by her family and friends.
Cremation is planned with private interment in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Emporia.
Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
