Gerald Leland Duncan, 90, of Edmond, Oklahoma passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Edmond. Gerald was born July 11, 1931 in Ft. Scott, Kansas to George Leland and Olive (Miller) Duncan.
Gerald attended school in Fort Scott where he met Norma Jean Armstrong in the first grade. They married December 1, 1951. At 18 years old, Gerald joined the United States Air Force where he served four years as a tail gunner. After his service in the military, Gerald attended college at Pittsburg State University and got his bachelors, masters, and specialist degree in education. After several years of teaching at the elementary and college levels, he became an elementary school principal. He was the principal at Mary Herbert School in Emporia, Kansas at the start of the 1971 to 1972 school year. In October 1985, Gerald was one of 55 elementary and middle school principals to be formally recognized in Washington D.C. as outstanding educators, having himself received the Outstanding Principal Award for the State of Kansas. Gerald retired in 1993. Gerald and Norma enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends at their lake home at Kahola Lake in Kansas.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Norma; daughter, Carolyn Jean Copeland; son, Mark Duncan; and his brother, Jimmie Duncan.
He is survived by his son, Gary Duncan; his son-in-law, Linn Copeland; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Duncan-Edes; and his brother-in-law, C.L. Armstrong and wife Della Armstrong. There are also five surviving grandchildren: Rachel Knight, Rebekah Duncan, Grant Duncan, Kimberly Umscheid, and Michael Duncan. Additionally, Gerald has four surviving great-grandchildren: Susanna, Garrison, Nellie, and Hank Knight. He is also survived by his five nephews: Myrl, Dale, Keith, and Brian Duncan, and Terry Armstrong.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the First United Presbyterian Church in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Arrangements were under the direction of Smith-Gallo Funeral Home, 220 North 1st St., Guthrie, OK 73044.
Memorial services will be held at Hilltop Cemetery, Saffordville, Kansas on August 14, 2021 at 1:30 PM. If planning to attend, please consider dressing casually and patriotically.
Friends may sign the online guestbook for Gerald at
