Rezound!, a Kansas City-based handbell ensemble, will perform at First United Methodist Church this month.
The show is set for 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the church located at 823 Merchant St. The concert is part of their 2023 Midwest Tour and will feature familiar tunes, exciting original compositions, and some jazz.
According to a written release, Rezound! is a nationally acclaimed ensemble that has “captivated audiences around the country for more than 20 years with their expressive music and engaging style.”
“In addition to a year-round concert schedule in the Kansas City region, Rezound! has enjoyed successful tours throughout the Midwest and has collaborated with area ensembles in a variety of settings, including annual holiday performances with the Kansas City Symphony,” the release states.
Rezound! members share a passion for creating exceptional music and promoting the art of this versatile instrument. With 15 musicians and more than 300 individual handbells and chimes, each lending its unique timbre to the overall musical voice of the performance, the ensemble creates a symphony of bells.
This concert is free and open to the public.
