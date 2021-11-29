One person was injured in a collision Sunday afternoon west of downtown Emporia.
A fire department spokesman said the two-vehicle crash occurred at West Sixth Avenue and State Street around 3:30 p.m. He said four people were taken to Newman Regional Health, but only one was considered injured.
Emporia Police have yet to disclose what led to the collision or who was injured.
Not far from there, firefighters dealt with a vehicle fire around 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Neosho.
A spokesman said no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
