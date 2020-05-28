The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is gearing up for a phased reopening after its temporary closure in March due to the novel coronavirus.
Zoo Director Lisa Keith said staff has implemented a multi-phase approach, using guidelines to maintain safety for staff and visitors as well as all of the animals housed at the zoo.
"We are committed to the safety of our guests and our team, but also to the animals that are entrusted to our care," Keith said. "We are going to have restricted hours and there are going to be a lot restrictions within the zoo."
Restrictions include staggering guests as they enter and exit the zoo, limiting the number of guests to 50 at any given time, no groups larger than 10 people and maintaining social distancing of at least 6-feet from other guests — who are not in your immediate party — at all times. Hand sanitizer will be placed at the front of the zoo for guests to use when they enter and exit.
"People may have to wait a little bit to come in," she said.
Zoo staff will also be asking guests to provide their names and contact information upon entry in the event that a positive case of COVID-19 was identified and traced back to the zoo. Keith said the information will only be provided to Lyon County Public Health if requested for contact tracing purposes.
"Hopefully people understand that we're not going to use [their information]," Keith said. "We're not going to solicit them with information about the zoo. It's purely something that, after this is all over and we don't need it anymore, we'll destroy it. But, to help our local health officials, we felt this was important."
While not required, Keith said guests are "highly-encouraged" to wear facial coverings while visiting the zoo for the safety of both the primates and felids that are kept there.
"It's not just for the safety of our guests and staff — but for our animals," Keith said. "Our primates — our lemurs and tamarins — but also our felids — our bobcats and mountain lion —are all very susceptible as well. The AZA has recommended that we protect all of our animals."
Barriers in front of enclosures have been extended from 4-feet to 6-feet to help mitigate any potential spread.
"You're going to see in the zoo that there are areas where you'll have to stand a little farther back than normal," she said. "We also have paw prints painted on the concrete so you have your social distancing."
Guests must also adhere to one-way traffic within the zoo — directional arrows have been painted on the walking paths — and certain areas of the zoo have been closed off until further notice. Those areas include the Preston Forest Adventure Play area, the all picnic areas, concessions and vending machines and the bathrooms.
The hoofstock exhibits will also be off-limits until further notice.
"Right now, all of those are all taped off with signage so people can use a restroom before they come," Keith said. "We're sorry, but that's what we have to do at this time."
There will be some educational activities available, however, courtesy of Education Coordinator Dehlia Sutton. Keith said the activities will vary and Sutton is excited to share them with the community.
Some other exciting changes include progress on the upcoming Laughing Kookaburra exhibit. Keith said a lot of progress has been made over the last two months. The waterfowl pond has also been drained in anticipation for upcoming renovations.
"They'll also probably notice how much work went into putting everything into place and all of the signage," she said. "The signage and the directional arrows and the paw prints — we're just trying to find a 'new normal' for the zoo."
Overall, Keith said she hopes guests can appreciate how hard the staff have worked to make the zoo a safe space.
"We know how important the zoo is to our community and we know how much the animals enjoy the visitors," Keith said. "I can tell you the primates are dying for somebody to come up to their window. A lot of times our staff comes up through the back doors to their enclosures and they are used to that, but when somebody comes up to the window, they are so excited. They're like, 'Oh my gosh, there's somebody there.' They want to come and see. I think the animals are just as ready as we are to get our guests back."
The zoo will hold a soft opening for Emporia Friends of the Zoo members from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday. The general public will be welcome from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Regular hours moving forward will be 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.