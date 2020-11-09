More than 170 participants took part in the 17th annual Freedom Fest, Saturday morning, though some of the events looked a little different this year.
With options for virtual and in-person events due to the COVID-1i pandemic, participants had a choice on how to compete depending on their comfort level. In-person participation was limited to ensure safety. The annual SPUR challenge was canceled this year.
A disc golf tournament sponsored by Dynamic Discs was held at Soden's Grove.
All events raise money for scholarships and the All Veterans Memorials.
