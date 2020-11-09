Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.