Three people were taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle accident south of Emporia Friday afternoon.
Around 2:50 p.m., a 2004 Ford F-150 traveling west on Road 150 lost control on the gravel and went into a ditch, hit a culvert, rolled and landed on its top.
Lyon County Sheriff, Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Road 150 and found that passengers Subrena Roby, 35, and Selena Roby, 15, both of Olpe, had been able to get out of the vehicle on their own. The driver, Malene Lamoureux, 55, of Emporia, was still trapped inside and had to be extricated by emergency personnel.
The driver was wearing her seatbelt but the passengers were not.
All three were transported to the hospital via ambulance.
