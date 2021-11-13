The Emporia High School theatre department will present Neil Simon’s “Fools” as this year’s fall production.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Nov. 19 - 20 in the Emporia High School auditorium.
“Fools” is a fairytale-like production set in a 1900s-era Russian village that has been cursed by stupidity. The play is family friendly and audience members of all ages are encouraged to join.
“There are a lot of quippy lines that you have to listen to understand the humor, so you have to be listening for the smart humor to get the stupid humor, and if you came both nights, you would catch different things each night,” said EHS teacher teacher Kacie Hastings. “This is extremely family-friendly, so this is one that parents can bring kids to. We have a lot of kid-friendly moments in the show, and I think that little kids will get a kick out of it.”
Hastings, as well as students, are very excited for the production.
“The students are going to be able to choose to be unmasked on stage, which is the first time we will get to do that, so that will be really neat,” Hastings said. “I have assembled a really neat group of students for this production, and they are all really good at the roles that they are playing; they have a really good handle on their characters so I think that they will be really excited to present that to the audience. … I provide direction and guidance, but the students built these shows by themselves from start to finish.”
Students involved are also looking forward to the show.
“My feelings about this production so far are ecstatic. Our cast and crew are above and beyond, and I believe we are coming along great… As for the audience’s reaction, I’m hoping for a lot of laughs,” said junior Kimberlie Skirvin, who plays young “Sophia Zubritsky.”
Hastings said the department is taking precautions to keep students and audience members safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While students will be able to unmask on stage for the first time since March 2020, audience members will be asked to wear masks. Students will be wearing them while backstage.
“COVID was a major concern last year … but I think we’re at the point where it won’t impact our productions as much as it has in the past,” said junior Anthony Fusaro, who is playing “Leon Tolchinsky.”
With preparations for opening night underway, the community is encouraged to join in the fun and attend the show. Admission prices are $7 for adults, $4 for students in grades K-12. Admission is free with EHS ID for staff and students. For more information call 620-341-2365 or e-mail kacie.hastings@usd253.net.
