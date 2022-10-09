Community support was so great they ran out of fish!
Saturday’s Emporia Eastside Community Group Fish Fry, held at the Emporia Rec Center, was a rousing success.
Andre Cox, Shyra Surmeier and Willie Finch are members of the Eastside Community Group and were busy helping set up and prep for the fish fry.
“I am just a helping daughter,” Surmeier said. Her daughters, 6-year-old Quiarriah and 3-year-old Xylah, also helped by setting up chairs at dining tables. The event is truly a family affair; event organizer Al Slappy is Shyra Surmeier’s father.
“I am just one of the group that started on East Street,” Finch modestly noted.
“The catfish is very good,” declared Cox. A supportive public enthusiastically agreed.
The group’s Facebook page posted early Saturday afternoon. “We are closing early!!! Your support has been noticed. We have run out of fish!!!”
Slappy explained that, “We carry ourselves as a community organization. We helped build and improve the park at Ninth and East. Part of our group was born and raised here. Another part of the group attended and graduated from Emporia State University. They stayed and raised their families here.
“We use that park all the time. Many are unable to go home for every holiday, and use that park as a go-between. And we started doing things in the community. Our focus is making our community better educationally, spiritually and socially.”
The Emporia Eastside Community Group conducts frequent fundraisers and holds various community events throughout the year that raise both money and consciousness for Eastside Park as well as educational scholarships. Previously known as 9th & East Park, the park is located south of 9th Avenue between East Street and Lakeview Street, bordered on the east side by a railroad right-of-way. The park land was leased from the Santa Fe Railroad during the 1970s.
Originally intended to serve as a neighborhood park to be developed by people in the surrounding area, the area sat dormant for years. The situation changed with the formation of a citizens’ association with the goal of developing the site as a functional park. The name of the park was officially changed to Eastside Memorial Park and improvements continue to be made because of Eastside Community Group efforts.
Nearly two decades ago, two lots on East Street were purchased by an anonymous donor and added to the park grounds. A grant was secured to provide financial assistance with improvements which include a basketball and activity court, shelter house, comfort station, playground, sidewalks and off-street parking. Thanks to the dedication of the Emporia Eastside Community Group and their ongoing fundraising efforts, this area provides a valuable recreational facility for the citizens of Emporia.
Slappy concluded, “Our little bit that we can do may help persuade others to do a little bit. Together we make a better community.”
Reservations may be made for Eastside Memorial Park's shelter house by calling 620-341-4365, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the park at the City of Emporia’s website at visitors.emporia-kansas.gov.
