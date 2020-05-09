Nellie Belle Owens passed into glory May 7, 2020 at Newman Regional Hospital, Emporia, KS. She was 92. Nellie Soles was born July 16, 1927 at Windsor Missouri. Her Father was Melbourne Roy Soles and her Mother was Anna Belle Robinson Soles.
Nellie Soles married William (Bill) Evan Owens September 1947 and they lived South of Emporia during their marriage.
Nellie Owens was preceded in death by: an infant brother, Wayne McKinley Soles; husband, Bill Owens, passed away Dec. 4, 1999; son, David Lee Owens, passed away at nearly age 2; her sister, Mardellya Mary Anders and her brother-in-law, Dr. Leslie Anders; brother, Bailey Hoover Soles, and his wife, Dolly Soles and their son, Rev. Michael Soles; sister in-law, Naomi Soles, brother, Charles Leonard Soles.
Nellie is survived by: brothers, Melbourne Dirling Soles, William Vernon Soles, and Samuel Eugene Soles; sister, Naomi Margaret Carter; and many nieces and nephews. Nellie Owens is also survived by her 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; daughter, Marilyn Schrock, Olathe, KS with children: Mark Hopkins and children Bridgette and Collin Hopkins, Dr. Neil Gross and children, Ava, Audrey and Jackson Gross, Tiffany Hartley and children Kendry Wirzig, Talia and Noah Hartley; daughter, Mardellya Troyer (Mel), Marshfield, MO with children: Traci Powers (Kevin) and child Avason Bae, Eric Worcester (Laura) and children Carter and Maya; son, Kenneth Owens, Holyoke, with children: Kelly Goodlow (Terrance), John Owens (Katie) and children Elsie and Zoe, Melissa and Crowl (Nick) and child Ian; daughter, Ruth Owens-Jurgens (Mark), Emporia, KS with children: Jonathan Lewis (Chrisy) and children Whitney, Kenadie, Leanna and Andrew, Matthew Lewis, Rachael Jurgens and Jordan Moser and children, Caden and Harrison, Bridgit Jurgens, Cody Jurgens and child, Lexus.
Nellie Owens lived a full life with her beloved family along with homemade ice cream and many family gatherings. She had been a member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church near Olpe, and for the past 30 years, First Friends Church in Emporia, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of The Quilt Guild and the DAR and had many friends and neighbors. She is walking on streets of Gold with her departed loved ones and with her Lord Jesus.
Due to present restrictions, a private graveside service will be at The Patio Garden of the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
A memorial has been established with the First Friends Church, Emporia. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
