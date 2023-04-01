“I am excited to be the ringleader,” Connie Cahoone, SOS Executive Director, said. “Welcome to the circus!”
Cahoone welcomed a full house for the 10th annual SOS Hope-A-Palooza fundraising and award event Friday evening at the Bowyer Community Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, with the jaunty circus theme of “Hope Under the Big Top.”
The event helps raise critical funds to support SOS programs. The mission of SOS is to empower and advocate for those affected by sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. Honorary chairs for the event were Rick and Colleen Mitchell.
Although not native Emporians, the Mitchells have made Emporia their home since 1975, when they both came to Emporia State University from southeast Kansas and graduated in 1979. Rick was fortunate to work with his partner, Dave Markowitz, early in his career. Together the two men built Mitchell-Markowitz Construction, which Rick recently purchased, allowing Dave to retire.
Son Blake Mitchell is stepping up to take a more active role in the business. Colleen retired from USD 253 after a 34-year teaching career and stepped into roles as an adjunct professor at ESU and supervising elementary interns in area schools. The Mitchells believe that philanthropy is a lifestyle and central to a strong community. Giving back in the form of volunteering and offering their expertise is a common practice for the couple.
The Mitchells’ interest in supporting SOS has grown since Colleen’s work and classroom experience often brought her into contact with children and families where domestic violence and child abuse and neglect were present.
“It’s great to be affiliated with an organization that helps anybody who needs help,” Colleen Mitchell said. “We are proud to support SOS.”
Many of those attending the event came dressed according to the circus theme. Playful and inventive costumes from clowns and ringmasters to circus performers and circus animals lent a touch of whimsy to the event. Circus-themed games were followed by dinner and awards announcements.
2023 SOS awards were presented to Diana Moore, Agency Partner of the Year; Rochelle Rowley, Volunteer of the Year; Ron and Joan Kloppenberg, CASA Volunteer of the Year; Mitchell-Markowitz Construction, Donor of the Year; and Jane Reeble, Legacy Award.
Concluding the awards announcements, Cahoone noted that “all ticket sales are profits. Our generous sponsors paid for everything tonight.”
The live auction, featuring items from a signed Travis Kelce jersey to KU basketball and KC Chiefs tickets, raised over $56,000 for SOS services — a record auction amount.
Those services include providing locks for clients’ homes to keep them safe from their abuser; training for volunteers who advocate for abused children; security camera service to protect staff and clients; client meals and support, and more.
“We thank you — all of you — for your support tonight and through the year," Cahoone said.
To learn more about SOS, visit their website at soskansas.com, call them at 620-343-8799, or visit their office at 1420 C of E Drive, Suite 6.
