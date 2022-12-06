Kenneth Lynn Barrows of Emporia died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka. He was 65.
Ken was born on May 15, 1957 in Susquehanna, Pennsylvania the son of Dotha (Doty) Louis Barrows. He attended school in South Gibson and Harford, Pennsylvania before joining the United States Army in 1974 which brought him to Kansas. He married Brenda Matlock on July 2, 2005 in Emporia. She survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Brenda Barrows of Emporia; sons, Jeremy (Jessica) Barrows of Spring Hill, Kansas and Cody Meidinger of Emporia; daughter, Tara (Joe) Lacroix of Topeka; grandchildren, Raegan (Jake) Huppe, Trenton Barrows, Haile Barrows, Blake Barrows, Ayden Barrows, and Liam Barrows; great grandchild, Ella and another on the way; brother, Michael Sistrunk of Florida; sister, Tammy (Daniel) Ryals of Florida; along with many nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dotha Barrows Sistrunk; daughter, Heather Barrows; brothers, Randy and George (Skip) Sistrunk.
Ken had many occupations but his love was entrepreneurship and his passion was sharpening. In 1999 he started Lost Edge, a sharpening company in Topeka, Kansas. He moved to Emporia in 2002 where he was Director of Transportation for LCAT. He opened Ken’s Sharpening in Emporia in 2008 part time in his garage and went full time with Ken’s Sharpening when he retired from the county in 2015. He sold the business to Mike and Jessica Sauer in June of 2019 and continued to work with and mentor Mike part time until the end. His talent for sharpening brought people from all over the United States and Canada to him for training. He loved sharing his knowledge and the relationships that resulted.
Ken loved auto racing from a young age. He followed all types of racing, dirt track to NASCAR. He loved visiting the track, sponsoring and helping young drivers. Ken loved the Lord and through his membership with CMA (Christian Motorcycle Association) shared his faith with many.
Cremation is planned with visitation from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 and a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, both at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with military honors by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars. Memorial contributions to Southern Lyon County Honor Flight in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
