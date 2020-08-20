USD 390 Hamilton Board of Education met on Wednesday evening to discuss various reports, instructional school reopening plan and insurance.
Principal Lee Baldwin provided a technology program update that students in grades 7-12 may be issued a school laptop. However, only 60% of students have signed up.
If the district switches to remote or a student has to quarantine, it is still the student’s responsibility to attend class virtually and turn in assignments. Students should think ahead and sign up for a school-issued laptop.
“Our students will be required to check their email every single class period. This is a huge change for them because they’ve never had to do that before… If they don’t have a computer the first day they can still sign up for one, it’s not like they can’t have one,” he said. “[We’re] trying to promote technology and having our kids be more aware that we can turn things [in] online. We can produce things without having to use paper and pencils. It’s not even just if we get shut down, it’s becoming more progressive in that area.”
Students in quarantine or remote will be able to utilize Zoom to attend class and Google Classroom. Lectures will be recorded for students to go back and review.
“If we get shut down again and we have parents that have unreliable internet, then we’re going to work with those potential students to get them the best possible education,” Baldwin said.
If parents do not have stable internet access, it is their responsibility to communicate to staff.
“I just think clarification might help you get those numbers up,” suggested Rosann Knight, BOE member. Baldwin said during his communications report that the district will use Facebook and their website to provide information.
Students will also have this conversation with teachers and faculty on the first day of school on Aug. 25.
Every teacher in the district spent four intensive days communicating with faculty how they will in the classroom as well as online to meet curriculum requirements.
“What it’s done is it makes us have a plan for both types of learners,” Baldwin said. “It gives teachers a base to go off of if the district has to go remote again.” Which will make the transition easier for everyone in contrast to the Spring semester this year.
Teachers had to bend backward to adapt to the changes from the ongoing novel coronavirus, Baldwin assures that that will not happen again this year.
The board motioned and approved the instructional school reopening plan.
Baldwin provided the Greenwood County Health Department report, which all decisions for the district were made with the department’s guidance.
“As I was told, we have a couple different options if a kid tested positive,” he said. “Obviously, they would have to quarantine for 14 days and then it’s up to the discretion of the other people that were in direct contact if they’re going to quarantine themselves as well.”
The health department also requested a weekly absentee report from the district.
In Baldwin’s COVID status report, the district will have a daily spreadsheet turned in each month to record teachers, faculty, students and nonessential people who enter the building. This will especially be effective for two temperature checks, one before school and one before lunch, to keep track of and provide information in a timely manner.
The board also discussed the 2020-21 district provided student accident insurance.
In the event of any accident, “a student that has state-issued insurance, [district insurance is used] first and state insurance is second,” said Dedra Stutesman, USD 390 Board Clerk. “If they have a private plan, then it’s the other way around.”
Superintendent Greg Markowitz added that the district student insurance is a safety net to keep families from paying out of pocket.
The 2020-21 district provided student accident insurance was motioned for approval and passed.
In other business, the board:
Approved the 2020-21 budget as presented.
Approved 2020-21 district insurance as presented. “I believe we are as ready as we could be for day one,” Baldwin said.
Follow USD 390 Hamilton on Facebook @HamiltonTigers390 or visit their website at http://www.hamilton390.net/ to stay up-to-date.
