Emporia State wanted to press the issue in the first quarter of its home opener on Thursday night.
The Lady Hornets helped force Northwestern Oklahoma State into 11 turnovers, jumping out to a sizable lead early in an 83-44 victory at White Auditorium.
“I was really proud of our effort, especially on the defensive end,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “I thought we were really disruptive in the first quarter and we were able to get some offense off our defense right away.”
“Our players did a really good job of sharing the basketball early on and moving the ball to the point they were able to get some wide open looks.”
NWOSU won the opening tipoff, but it took all of 30 seconds after for ESU to have two steals, five points and the Rangers to be down their first timeout.
Emporia State’s lead grew to double-digits to stay less than four minutes later.
“That’s how we’re going to win a lot of our games, on the defensive side,” said freshman guard Tre’Zure Jobe, who had 11 points and three steals in the first half.
NWOSU made some noise in the second quarter as Emporia State’s shots slowed. The Rangers shot 50 percent from the floor and were a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line, but even so, the closest they could get was 14 points.
“(The Rangers) did a good job of switching (defenses) and it caught us off guard,” Wynn said. “We hadn’t really seen any of that yet so we were out of sorts in the second quarter, you could say, made a halftime adjustment ... and our players continued the second half ... and played a good basketball game.”
Things took time to build in the second half, but once ESU did begin to score again, it didn’t slow, building the lead to 29 by the end of the third and 39 late in the fourth.
“(We wanted to) just keep being aggressive,” junior Fredricka Sheats said. “Keep going at them and don’t let up.”
In her first year at ESU, it was Sheats who were among the biggest contributors in the second half, scoring 13 points on the night off the bench.
The Lady Hornets had five players score in double digits, led by senior Mollie Mounsey with 18. All 10 players to get on the court scored.
“The more people that we can have (be) contributors on the offensive end, the better for us,” Wynn said. “I think we have several different people that are capable of having big offensive games ... the ball’s got to move and people have got to touch it. It can’t stick in one person’s hands, it’s got to continue to be moving all the time. When that happens, it puts a lot more pressure on the defense to have to be able to guard us.”
ESU (2-1) will travel to Northern State and Sioux Falls next week before returning home on November 25.
NWOSU 7 19 9 9 — 44
ESU 27 13 24 19 — 83
Northwestern Okla. (1-2): Payahsape 1-6 2-2 4, Brown 3-8 6-6 12, Ka. King 2-6 0-0 4, Leverich 0-0 0-0 0, Otey 3-7 4-4 11, Lamer 2-5 0-0 6, Maple 0-0 0-0 0, Ki. King 1-5 0-0 3, Schieber 0-1 0-0 0, Duru 2-2 0-0 4, Wall 0-1 0-0 0.
Emporia State (2-1): Laudan 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Jobe 7-12 0-0 16, Wayne 4-12 3-3 11, Mounsey 6-13 0-0 18, Martin 4-7 0-1 11, Sheats 5-11 2-3 13, Handy 1-1 2-2 4, Schultz 0-5 1-2 1, Gordon 0-0 2-2 2.
Three-pointers: NWOSU 4-16 (Payahsape 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ka. King 0-1, Otey 1-3, Lamer 2-5, Ki. King 1-3, Schieber 0-1, Wall 0-1); ESU 13-33 (Laudan 1-3, Jobe 2-5, Wayne 0-4, Mounsey 6-11, Martin 3-4, Sheats 1-5, Schultz 0-1).
Rebounds: NWOSU 34 (Brown 9), ESU 31 (Harris 7); Assists: NWOSU 10 (Payahsape 3), ESU 17 (Jobe 4).
