Lyon County Public Health announced it had two new cases of COVID-19, along with one more recovered patient on Wednesday.
The two-case jump of 25 to 27 gives Lyon County just four confirmed cases since Friday, when it saw its biggest single-day jump. The number of presumed positive cases held steady at eight, giving the county 35 total people known to have caught the coronavirus. Nine have now recovered.
Most of Lyon County's cases are over age 40, with 11 in the 51-60 age group making the up the largest demographic. Twenty-nine of the 35 total patients are between ages 41-80, with all six of the outliers being younger than 40.
Lyon County Public Health wanted to remind residents that it supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to wear a mask when out in public. To learn more about the masks including how to make one, visit www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3c2ef930-7811-11ea-9a42-036b250e7ea2.html
Statewide, Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported its largest single-day jump in cases since the virus first appeared in Kansas on March 7. The KDHE reported 1,046 total cases in 57 of the state's 105 counties — a rise of 146 compared to Tuesday's total of 90.
KDHE reports that, statewide, women have been more susceptible to COVID-19 than men, with 553 females being diagnosed compared to 490 males. Three are described as "unknown." The median age of patients in the state is 55, with the range being from 0 to 99. There have been 248 hospitalizations — a bit less than one quarter of the total cases.
Lyon County Public Health releases its situation report at 3 p.m. daily. KDHE announced statewide numbers shortly before 1 p.m. each day.
